Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.37

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and traded as high as $22.14. Inogen shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 160,781 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.57 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inogen by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 104.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,084,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 553,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 89.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.