Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.06

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $7.90. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 1,480,684 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
