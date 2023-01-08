Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.30

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.30 and traded as low as $68.55. Kubota shares last traded at $70.06, with a volume of 37,948 shares.

Kubota Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

