RM (LON:RM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.37

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.37 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 55.60 ($0.67). RM shares last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.72), with a volume of 37,602 shares traded.

RM Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £50.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,200.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

