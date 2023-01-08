Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.81

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.81 and traded as low as $10.20. Ideal Power shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 10,413 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 2,126.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the second quarter worth $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.