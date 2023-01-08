JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $908.68

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $908.68 and traded as low as $857.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $857.00, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $873.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $908.35.

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

