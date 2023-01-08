Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.10

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.10 and traded as low as $26.09. Xencor shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 326,775 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XNCR. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Xencor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Xencor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

