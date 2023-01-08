Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $7.59. Subaru shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 40,326 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Subaru in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Subaru Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Subaru Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Subaru by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Featured Stories

