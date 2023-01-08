Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $7.59. Subaru shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 40,326 shares traded.
FUJHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Subaru in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Subaru by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
