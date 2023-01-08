Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.39

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.39 and traded as low as $26.50. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 15,992 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $358,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,867.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 197.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

