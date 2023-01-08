Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.42

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.42 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 24.05 ($0.29). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 156,378 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £71.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.00.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

