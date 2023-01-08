Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares changing hands.
Big Cypress Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.
Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
