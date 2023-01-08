Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.08. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.
The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.
