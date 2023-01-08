Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKR. Citigroup cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.