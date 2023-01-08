AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.75

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as low as $9.44. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 181,022 shares trading hands.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 34.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

