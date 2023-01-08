AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.75

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as low as $9.44. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 181,022 shares trading hands.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
