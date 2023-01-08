Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.64

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $11.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 12,528 shares traded.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.