Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.64

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $11.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 12,528 shares traded.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.