Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.01. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 7,072 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Socket Mobile Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

