Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.79

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.79 and traded as low as $18.65. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 14,746 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 544.88% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $732,884.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

