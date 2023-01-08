Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUCGet Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as low as C$0.52. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 35,697 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Lucara Diamond Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$240.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

