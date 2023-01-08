Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $666.60

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 666.60 ($8.03) and traded as low as GBX 640 ($7.71). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.19), with a volume of 1,233 shares changing hands.

Water Intelligence Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35. The firm has a market cap of £146.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 657.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 666.58.

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

