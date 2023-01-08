Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.11

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.11 and traded as low as $26.85. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.49.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 2.86%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
