Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.11

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.11 and traded as low as $26.85. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

(Get Rating)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.