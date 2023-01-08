Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.41

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as low as $7.24. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 33,937 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

