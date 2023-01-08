Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.73. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 31,135 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CJREF shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $343.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.95%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

