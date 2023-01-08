TClarke (LON:CTO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.23

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.23 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.47). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 17,707 shares traded.

TClarke Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The stock has a market cap of £54.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.13.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

