Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.84. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 31,133 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.