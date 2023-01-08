Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.84. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 31,133 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.