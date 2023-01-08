MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.77

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.77 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 28.21 ($0.34). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of £6.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.70.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.