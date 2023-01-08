Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.07. Bengal Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 17,701 shares trading hands.
Bengal Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.54 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.
About Bengal Energy
Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.
