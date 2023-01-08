Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 15.2 %
NASDAQ:DCT opened at $12.99 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
