RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RFM opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

