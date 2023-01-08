Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.80 million-$666.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.30 million. Pacira BioSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $2.50 EPS.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $730,000.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
