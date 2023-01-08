Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.80 million-$666.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.30 million. Pacira BioSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $2.50 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $730,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

