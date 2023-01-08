USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.40 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $102.19.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 38.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

