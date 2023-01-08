USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.40 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of USNA stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $102.19.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 38.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
