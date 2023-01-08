RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
