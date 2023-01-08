RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.