RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

