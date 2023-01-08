Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
SPE stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
