Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

SPE stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.