The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th.
Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.
Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 17.9 %
Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $939.47 million, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $755,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $755,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 323,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
