The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 17.9 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $939.47 million, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $755,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $755,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 323,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.