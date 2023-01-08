EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

EMCOR Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of EME stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.47. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after buying an additional 68,835 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

