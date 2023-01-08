Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of LNC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

