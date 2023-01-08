General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

General Mills has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $85.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68. General Mills has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.