MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

MSC Industrial Direct has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

