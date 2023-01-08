The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Community Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Community Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Financial to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Community Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TCFC opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

