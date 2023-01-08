FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.
FAT Brands Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.12.
