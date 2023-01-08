FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.12.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

