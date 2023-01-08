City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of 800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Price Performance

CIO opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 736.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in City Office REIT by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.