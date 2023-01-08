Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BRW stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Insider Activity at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $242,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,281,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,394,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,740,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $325,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $177,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

