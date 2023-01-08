Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 5.31% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 285.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Shares of CSF opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $65.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

