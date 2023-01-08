Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 217,434.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,543 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after buying an additional 1,046,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mercury Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.67, a PEG ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.