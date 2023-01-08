Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.22% of PagerDuty worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 553,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 295,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 55,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $284,465.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $58,147.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 397,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $284,465.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.