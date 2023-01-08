Cwm LLC Sells 83,533 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,533 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,642,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,503,000 after purchasing an additional 848,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 366,027 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,271,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,422 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 737,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 695,804 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

