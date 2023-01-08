Cwm LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Shares of ABC opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

