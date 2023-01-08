Cwm LLC Acquires 3,342 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $252.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $309.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

