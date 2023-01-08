FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 235,373 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.