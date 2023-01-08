Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 67,468 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,716,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 9,938.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 102.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,204,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

VST opened at $22.51 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

